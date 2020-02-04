Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 9,561 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,581,659.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.13.

On Friday, November 8th, Michael Hsing sold 8,124 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $1,327,136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.