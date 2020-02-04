The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith Sells 32,808 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

KO stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

