Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Michael Joseph Wheeler Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

