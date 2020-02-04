Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $308.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average is $252.80. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

