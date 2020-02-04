Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00.

EPD opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

