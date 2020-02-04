Aduro BioTech Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRO. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.