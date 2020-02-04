Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCHW stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.