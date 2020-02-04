Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Sells C$18,486.99 in Stock

Feb 4th, 2020

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 12,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$18,486.99.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Great Panther Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Great Panther Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

