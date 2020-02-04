Brokers Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BayCom stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $290.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the third quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

