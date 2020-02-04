Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legg Mason Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legg Mason in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.18%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

LM opened at $39.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Legg Mason has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $21,206,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 751.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

