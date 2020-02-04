Brokers Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

