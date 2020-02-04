Brokers Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legg Mason Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legg Mason Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackstone Group LP’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackstone Group LP’s FY2021 Earnings
CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share
CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share
SunTrust Banks Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report