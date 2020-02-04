Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackstone Group LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.