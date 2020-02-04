CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

CJPRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CJPRY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.27.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

