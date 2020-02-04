SunTrust Banks Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

VNO opened at $65.26 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

