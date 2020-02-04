Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $480,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Merchants Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Merchants Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation Cut by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation Cut by Analyst
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Qorvo Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Qorvo Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
MKS Instruments, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
MKS Instruments, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report