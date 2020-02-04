Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $480,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.