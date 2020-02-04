FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Cut by Analyst

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.65.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Shares of ROK opened at $194.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

