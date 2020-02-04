Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 87.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 139,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 153.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $306,936.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,661 shares of company stock valued at $456,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

