Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:AX opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after acquiring an additional 89,054 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,779 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,888,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

