Brokers Issue Forecasts for Qorvo Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.56 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

