MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.43 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

