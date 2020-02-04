Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Qorvo Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Qorvo in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

