Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

