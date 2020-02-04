Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Matrix Service has set its FY20 guidance at $1.10-1.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $546.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.