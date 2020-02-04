Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

