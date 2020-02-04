Critical Review: NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WRE)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 3.96 $102.89 million $0.86 7.38 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $336.89 million 7.34 $25.63 million $1.86 16.49

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 17.74% 9.97% 0.67% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 103.68% -0.55% -0.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NY MTG TR INC/SH and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 1 3 0 2.40 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

