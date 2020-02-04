Head-To-Head Contrast: Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) versus Southern National Banc. of Virginia (OTCMKTS:SONA)

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal Co. (SC) $40.74 million 2.54 $7.21 million N/A N/A Southern National Banc. of Virginia $129.11 million 2.91 $33.69 million $1.39 11.17

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Security Federal Co. (SC) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal Co. (SC) 17.03% 8.92% 0.81% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 23.91% 9.71% 1.29%

Dividends

Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern National Banc. of Virginia beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

