$673.34 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $673.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.26 million. Stars Group posted sales of $652.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

