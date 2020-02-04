Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $346,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,410,274. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

