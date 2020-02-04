Head to Head Analysis: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) vs. Blue Calypso (NASDAQ:BCYP)

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Calypso and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $634.18 million 5.55 -$15.67 million $4.75 33.76

Blue Calypso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strategic Education.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Calypso and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 7.69% 9.40% 7.69%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Calypso and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 2 1 3.33

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $190.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Blue Calypso on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

