Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $739.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

