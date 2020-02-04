MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to post $36.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.31 million to $37.23 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $146.41 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.00 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $155.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.07.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
