Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

