Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Earnings History for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timken Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Timken Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Head to Head Analysis: Strategic Education vs. Blue Calypso
Head to Head Analysis: Strategic Education vs. Blue Calypso
Financial Survey: Columbia Financial and Its Peers
Financial Survey: Columbia Financial and Its Peers
Pacific Biosciences of California Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Pacific Biosciences of California Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
MiX Telematics Ltd – Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million
MiX Telematics Ltd – Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million
Trinseo Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Trinseo Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report