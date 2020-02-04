Watford (WTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTRE opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watford has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

