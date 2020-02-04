BidaskClub Lowers AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Sell

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.42.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,466 shares of company stock worth $745,730 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.