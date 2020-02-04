BidaskClub Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Buy

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $657.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 530,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

