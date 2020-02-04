BidaskClub Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Buy

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 591,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 483,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.