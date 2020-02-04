Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

