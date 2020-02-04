Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.75 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.