NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $445.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.44.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.