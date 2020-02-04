NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $445.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.