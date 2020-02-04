Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

