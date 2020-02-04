InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

INXN stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. InterXion has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Equities analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in InterXion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in InterXion by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in InterXion by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterXion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

