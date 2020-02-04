ValuEngine Upgrades Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) to Hold

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of HZN stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 15,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $53,481.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,410.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 50,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $180,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,373 shares of company stock worth $207,995 and sold 175,708 shares worth $624,538. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter worth about $974,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.