Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

