Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.