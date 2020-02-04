Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

HRI stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

