ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE IX opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

