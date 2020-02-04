Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.82. Kaman has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Kaman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kaman by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

