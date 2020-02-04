Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 454.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth approximately $61,391,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

