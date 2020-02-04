Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

