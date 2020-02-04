Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 3,205.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

